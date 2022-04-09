Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima had been one of the most prolific strikers who donned the famous yellow shirt for Brazil. He made his international debut on March 23, 1994 against Argentina in Recife. Although he was part of the Brazil squad that went to the United States to participate in the World Cup, he was a bench warmer and did not get to play a single minute.

However, in the 1998 World Cup, he was one of the key players of the star-studded Brazil side. In the second match against Morocco, he scored and assisted once to fire Brazil to a 3-0 victory. His most decisive goal came against Netherlands in the semifinals. It helped Brazil draw 1-1 and then win the match in tiebreakers.

However, just hours before the final match he suffered from a convulsive fit. That forced Brazil to send the team list to FIFA without him in the starting XI. But minutes before kick-off, he was put back into the team after he pleaded with coach Mario Zagallo. He failed to have an impact in the match and Brazil were defeated 3-0 by France.

2002 was a tricky World Cup for Ronaldo. He had ruptured his cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2000 and had missed the entire qualification campaign for Brazil. But in the very first match, he opened his account as he scored in a 2-1 win over Turkey. As the tournament progressed, his form improved and finished the group stages with four goals and an assist. He went on to find the net against every opponent barring England in the tournament. In the final, he went on to score a brace against Germany to help Brazil lift the World Cup.

In stark contrast to 2002, Ronaldo headed into the 2006 World Cup in the best of form. In 10 qualifying matches, he scored 15 goals which included a hat-trick against Argentina. After misfiring in the first two games, he scored a brace against Japan to become the 20th player to score in three World Cups. He then also broke Gerd Muller's record after scoring his 15th career World Cup goal against Ghana. However, Brazil's World Cup campaign was cut short after France defeated them 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Getty

Year Matches Goals Assists 1998 7 4 3 2002 7 8 1 2006 5 3 1 Total 19 15 5