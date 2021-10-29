Moyes to Mourinho - How has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fared compared to his predecessors at Manchester United?

The future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the 'talk of the town' ever since the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 win at Old Trafford against arch-rivals Liverpool.

This was the fourth consecutive league match that Manchester United failed to register a win. In fact, Solskjaer's side has managed to bag just one point in their last four league games which was a 1-1 draw against Everton. They currently stand seventh on the league table with 14 points from nine matches.

The 2021/22 season has not been a happy ride for the Norwegian manager. After a busy transfer window in the summer where the Red Devils managed to bring players like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United were expected to be among the top teams in the league.

But after nine matches, they find themselves struggling. As Solskjaer's criticism mounts, we take a look at how he has fared as a Manchester United in comparison to the other coaches who have had sat at the helm after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Article continues below

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho are the three coaches who have been in charge of the team.

Out of the last four managers of the club. Jose Mourinho has the best win percentage (58.33 per cent). The Portuguese is followed by his successor Solskjaer who so far has recorded a win percentage of 54.88.

How has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer performed compared to his predecessors at Manchester United?