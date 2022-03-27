Anthony Martial found himself in the eye of a storm when Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick claimed that the French international had asked not to play in a Premier League fixture against Aston Villa back in January. The striker vehemently denied the allegations and also returned to the pitch in a match against West Ham a few days later as a substitute. He was involved in the move that saw United clinch all three points with a late winner from Marcus Rashford. That was his last game for the Red Devils before moving to LaSevilla on loan.

The striker was not one of the trusted lieutenants of Rangnick and he was clear that he wanted to leave in the January transfer window. The Andalusian outfit came calling and Martial had no qualms in joining the side managed by Julen Lopetegui, albeit on loan.

The Spanish manager put him straight into the starting XI and he responded with an assist in his second game against Elche. He continued his fine form in Europe as well and scored a goal against Dinamo Zagreb in a 3-1 win at home.

However, he missed three games on the trot including the Seville derby against Real Betis, after suffering an injury. He was eased back into the fold and was introduced against West Ham in the final quarter in a UEFA Europa League encounter. In the reverse fixture, he played 102 minutes but failed to have any impact as his team was ousted from the continental competition after going down 2-0.

There was a shimmering discontent amongst the fans following the Europa League exit and they expressed their emotions in Sevilla's last home match against Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old was whistled by the spectators at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium while he was substituted around the hour-mark following another lacklustre display. Martial was visibly angry as he walked towards the bench due to the jeers and the fact that he was taken off early. The striker has started his stint in Spain on a positive note but following the injury, his form has been on the wane.

The former Monaco player was counted as one of the key players when he was signed in January but his deteriorating form has forced Lopetegui to turn his attention to other options. However, the international break has come at an opportune moment which might just help the forward to refocus and win back the trust of his manager.

Getty Images

Anthony Martial's Stats in La Liga & Europa League

Parameter La Liga Europa League Games Played 5 3 Minutes Played 280 178 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 0 Shooting Accuracy 33.33 % 66.67% Shots on target 1 2 Big Chances Scored/Missed/Created 0/0/0 0/0/0 Passing Accuracy 83.75% 86.21% Dribbling Success Rate 45.45% 63.64% Touches in the opp. box 19 8 Duels Won/Lost 19/22 12/12