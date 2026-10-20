How did the Bernabéu director escape the trap of being accused of favouring Real Madrid?

It lasted no more than a fraction of a second, yet it shook La Liga to its foundations. While every eye at the Santiago Bernabéu tracked the ball, something happened in the shadows between Turkey's Arda Güler and a Sevilla defender. That something has sparked a war of narratives between the two clubs.

Sevilla call it "a deliberate elbow to the face". Real Madrid insist it was "merely a coming together to break up the clash". The only witness is a faint image from distance that the VAR could do nothing with. So where did the truth vanish amid 26 cameras? One of the legends of Spanish television directing has cracked the riddle.

Speaking in a special interview on the programme "El Larguero", veteran director Víctor Santamaría drew on thirty years documenting Spain's biggest clashes to dot the i's and cross the t's. The absence of a decisive shot is no conspiracy, he says. It's purely a matter of logic.

The ball is the star, and the rest are extras

Santamaría pointed to a striking irony in the broadcasting figures. Talk of 25 or 26 cameras at the Bernabéu "surprises him", he said, recalling that last season relied on only 18 high-definition cameras that were actually usable.

The heart of the problem, according to the Spanish expert, lies not in the number but in the philosophy that governs the cameramen's work.

Santamaría explained: "The incident happened completely away from the ball, and this explains everything. The golden rule in the directing room is that 90% of the cameras follow the ball wherever it goes. It is very easy to miss a lateral movement like this from a player running at full speed in midfield."

He added: "In our time we tried to reverse the equation and focus on what happens away from the ball because we knew we were missing a lot of events, but the experiment did not succeed, so I find the absence of a clear image to be a very normal thing."

The small cameras: the illusion of numbers

The former director explained that the production team feeding images to the video technology spreads its lenses according to the scenario of play. "The utmost priority is the ball," he said. "It is true that at corners we direct special cameras to monitor the chaos and clashes inside the six-yard box and temporarily neglect the ball, but in an open, fast game in the middle of the pitch, no one expects a flying elbow."

The announced camera count, he warned, can deceive and mislead. "Many of them are just small, fixed cameras behind the goal, with almost no value in capturing a shot like this in depth. The general tendency of all the operators is to chase the ball."

Was the evidence hidden?

Some have pushed a conspiracy theory: that a clear shot exists and was buried to protect the Real Madrid star. Santamaría's response was firm and decisive. "Hiding existing images? This is a great myth and a pure lie."

He went on: "Firstly, this completely contradicts the ethics of the profession. And secondly, and this is the most important thing, the stadium is not monopolised by the official production company's cameras alone. There are cameras for other media outlets authorised to be present."

His verdict was blunt: "If any one of them had captured the conclusive evidence, it would have appeared publicly immediately. It is impossible to hide something of this magnitude and this impact, and if there were clear evidence it would have appeared in the end. This is the nature of things."



