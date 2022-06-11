India started their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Cambodia...

India began their journey in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers with a comfortable 2-0 win over Cambodia on June 8 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Blue Tigers are clubbed in 'Group D' in the final round of qualifiers alongside Cambodia, Hong Kong and Afghanistan. All the matches of Group D are being played in Kolkata.

After the first round of matches, Hong Kong are in the second position in the group table behind India. They too kickstarted their campaign with a 2-1 win over Afghanistan.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 11 before their final game against Hong Kong on June 14.

If India can qualify for the final tournament, then it will only be the fifth time that India will make it to the final stage of the continental competition.

How many teams qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

13 teams have already qualified for the main tournament. A total of 24 teams, divided into six groups, are currently competing in the third-round qualifiers out of which 11 will make it to the Asian Cup. Six group winners automatically qualify and five best runners-up out of six also make it through.

What does India's group look like?

Team Matches Win Draw Loss GF GA GD India 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 Hong Kong 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 Cambodia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

What happens if two teams are tied on points?

Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Away goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams; If more than two teams are tied, and after applying criteria 1 to 4, a subset of teams is still tied, criteria 1 to 4 are reapplied exclusively to this subset of teams; Goal difference in all group matches; Goals scored in all group matches; Penalty shoot-out if only two teams are tied and they met in the last round of the group; Disciplinary points (yellow card = 1 point, red card as a result of two yellow cards = 3 points, direct red card = 3 points, yellow card followed by direct red card = 4 points); Drawing of lots.

How can India qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup?

Scenario 1: If the Blue Tigers win their remaining two matches against Afghanistan and Hong Kong, they will qualify for the Asian Cup as group winners

Scenario 2: If they win against Afghanistan and Hong Kong drop points against Cambodia, then a point in their final match against Hong Kong will be enough for India to qualify as group toppers.

AIFF Media

Scenario 3: If India lose against Afghanistan and Hong Kong win against Cambodia then India will have to beat Hong Kong in their final group game in order to top the group and qualify for the tournament. In this scenario, both India and Hong Kong will be tied on six points but by virtue of winning the head-to-head tie India will be the group winners.

Scenario 4: If India beat Afghanistan and then lose against Hong Kong, they will stand a chance of qualifying for the Asian Cup as one of the five best runners-up.

Scenario 5: If India lose both their matches against Afghanistan and Hong Kong, then India will finish outside the top two and will not qualify for the Asian Cup.

Article continues below

Scenario 6: If India manages a draw against Afghanistan and also Hong Kong, the Blue Tigers are likely to finish second in the group unless other results go against them. In such a scenario, there is a chance that India and Hong Kong might end up in a scrap for the second spot.

Further reading:

2023 AFC Asian Cup: Which teams have already qualified