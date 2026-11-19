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World Cup winner Christoph Kramer is blown away by the power of Hamburger SV left-back Miro Muheim's shots.

“How amazing must it be to be Muheim, and wherever you go, everyone thinks: ‘Wow, if he shoots now’,” Kramer said on the Copa TS podcast. The HSV star's left foot has drawn attention with three thunderous goals from distance.

In mid-October, Muheim scored a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory for Hamburg away at TSG Hoffenheim. A week later, another powerful left-footed shot secured a 1-0 win against VfB Stuttgart . Before the most recent international break, the Switzerland international unleashed his powerful left foot again in a 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach , thumping the ball into the net at more than 129 km/h to put Hamburg ahead.

Can Miro Muheim unleash his feared shots against Werder too?

Kramer reckons Muheim can now use the threat of his increasingly feared long-range shots to sell shooting feints: “Now everyone jumps in front of him. How I’d love to be Muheim right now. That must be so amazing,” said the former Bundesliga player.

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Muheim could unleash that left foot again on Sunday when HSV visit arch-rivals Werder Bremen for the northern derby. Whether the 28-year-old left-footer can play remains unclear, though, as he has recently been struggling with muscular problems.