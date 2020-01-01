World Cup

How Africa reacted to the World Cup qualifying draw?

There were a number of surprising fixtures revealed during the draw in Egypt on Tuesday night

Africa's football nations have begun dreaming about qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The continent discovered which teams their nations will face in the group stage of the qualifiers. Many teams will face an uphill battle in the group stage after a difficult draw.

Then if they win their respective group, the 10 winners will go through to the play-off stage. From there five winners will progress to the World Cup.

We take a look at how African fans and the media reacted to the draw. Most of the talking points were around the two biggest clashes, South Africa against Ghana and Ivory Coast against Cameroon.

The continent is already realising one team from each of those clashes will be bowing out of the qualifiers early.

We then take a look at what the supporters of many of the favourite nations felt about their chances, such as Nigeria and Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria.

Another big talking point was Mohamed Salah facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when Egypt clash against Gabon.

