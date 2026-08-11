Houssem Aouar: We achieved our goal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and we are aiming for an amazing season

Algeria's Houssem Aouar, the Al-Ittihad midfielder, expressed his delight after the victory over the UAE's Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite, stressing the players' desire to deliver an amazing season with "the Tigers".

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Jazira 4-1 on Tuesday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round qualifying for the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Speaking to "Abu Dhabi Sports" channels after the final whistle, Aouar said: "We are very happy, because our goal was to play in the AFC Champions League Elite, and we have already qualified (for the league phase)."

He added: "It was not easy, the opponent was difficult to be honest, and the weather was not good, which did not help us, but we had to adapt, and we did that very well."

He continued: "Now we are happy, because we will be playing in the place we should be, and we are looking to deliver an amazing season."

The midfielder went on: "Of course we were not happy with what happened last season, but the past is over, we have to forget that, and know how it happened."

He continued: "Now we have a new coach, a new methodology, and we all have to be together, and the preparation camp was very good."

Aouar added: "For me, I had only 10 days of preparation for the new season, and that is difficult, even the Al-Jazira match was like a preparatory match for me, because I only played 45 minutes in the pre-season."

He noted: "But the team did an amazing job in the training camp in Spain, and everything we did in the preparations, in order to be ready for the start of the season, and to make our fans proud of us."

He concluded: "Our first match in the Saudi league will be next Saturday, and we hope the fans will be present, because we need them, and now we are ready and mentally focused, and we enter the season with high ambitions as Al-Ittihad should always be."

Al-Ittihad kick off the new Roshn League season next Saturday, hosting Al-Khaleej at the Al-Inma Stadium in the first round of the competition.