Hossam Hassan: These are Egypt's absentees against Iran.. and we did not change Salah's position by chance

Hossam Hassan says his Egypt players are ready for their clash with Iran in the third round of Group Seven at the World Cup, and he backed every member of his squad named on the World Cup list.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Iran match, Hossam Hassan said: "We have been aware of the difficulty of the group from the start, and every team wants to beat the other, but we are taking it step by step. We focused strongly in the first two matches, and now we are focusing on Iran, one of the strong teams in Asia. We respect all our opponents, we are preparing well for tomorrow's match, and we hope that fortune will be on our side."

"Everyone is ready to take part except Hamdi Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid due to injury," he added. "I have confidence in all the players, and when I selected 26 players, for me they are all starters, with the only difference being in experience."

"Hamza Abdelkarim is the youngest player in the squad, and everyone saw his readiness when he was brought on," he continued. "I am thinking about all the possible changes and the players who have picked up yellow cards."

He went on: "We are seeking to deliver a good level in order to bring more respect to the Egypt national team, and anyone who knows me well knows that I only love winning. I do not look at the calculations or the next opponent, I focus only on winning, and we respect all the teams because any team that has reached the World Cup is strong and football has changed."

"The lowest-ranked team in Africa has 25 or 26 professional players, so there is no weak team at the World Cup, and our goal is to qualify for the next round and to develop our performance for the better," he added.

"The players are professionals and have dealt with every possible condition, whether hot weather or rainy conditions," he went on.

On the homosexuality celebrations during the Egypt and Iran match, Hossam Hassan commented: "As far as our national team is concerned, the focus will be on football only, and our minds will be on the pitch and on the match alone."

"All the ingredients for success and development are present in the national team, with discipline and a constant system in place, starting from Ibrahim Hassan and the rest of the technical, administrative and medical staff," he continued. "Their role is extremely important, just like my role as manager, and if there is no system in the structure it will fail."

"Ibrahim Hassan and I are fortunate because we have been under constant pressure since the start of our journey, and God has granted us the love of the fans and we have reached a great status," he added. "Spirit is an important element among the elements of success, but it is only one part, just like the plans and the system."

He concluded: "Mohamed Salah is a very intelligent player and he knows who he is dealing with in the national team, and there is a mutual benefit that serves Egypt. The role we have assigned him at the World Cup gives him greater freedom, and that was not by chance, and as a team we play collectively."