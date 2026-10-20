Hossam Hassan came out swinging in his first reaction to the ban handed down by FIFA. The Egypt head coach called his suspension "an honour for me", a defiant stance that shows he's not backing down from the position he took after the clash between Egypt and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

The Egyptian Football Association has received the rulings of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee on the sanctions against Hassan, his brother Ibrahim Hassan, the team manager, and player Mostafa Zico. The twins each received a 3-match ban, while Zico was hit with a 5-match suspension. Financial fines on the trio total 60,000 dollars.

Speaking in exclusive comments to the Egyptian website "Yallakora", Hassan addressed the ban: "An honour for me", before adding: "I leave matters to God Almighty, and we will see what happens in the future".

These sanctions stem from the remarks that followed Egypt's round-of-16 meeting with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Egypt lost 2-3, and the Egyptian camp accused FIFA and the refereeing crew of favouring Argentina.

Under the ruling, Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan and Mostafa Zico will sit out Egypt's two matches against Malawi next November in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Hassan twins also miss Egypt's first match in March 2027 against Angola to complete their suspension. Zico's absence stretches until next June. That rules him out of Egypt's four remaining 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, plus one further match, according to the announced penalty.