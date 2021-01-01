Hojbjerg calls for VAR consistency after Fulham's disallowed goal sparks outrage

The Craven Cottage side appeared to have scored an equaliser but saw the goal chalked off following a review of the replay

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has called for more consistency in VAR reviews for handball offences after Fulham had a goal disallowed in Thursday's Premier League clash.

Spurs claimed the three points at Craven Cottage as their goal just 19 minutes into the encounter proved enough to make the difference.

However, the game's big moment came in the second half due to a controversial handball call on Mario Lemina.

Why did Fulham have a goal disallowed?

Fulham thought they had equalised in the second half when Josh Maja fired past Hugo Lloris, but the goal was disallowed when a VAR check showed the ball struck Lemina's hand in the build-up.

The decision was a controversial one as Lemina's hand was down by his side when the ball made contact with it. However, the handball rule states that it is an offence if the ball strikes the hand or arm of an attacking player immediately before a goal, even if it is accidental.

What has been said?

Asked if the call to rule out the home side's goal was the right one, Hojbjerg said: "I haven't seen it. I don't know. My own opinion is that this handball situation is a very difficult one.

"For the players and maybe the referees it is a very difficult one because some are high intensity and not on purpose but they get given.

"As players I think what we wish is some kind of consistency in the reviews with the handball situations but I haven't seen it so I can't say if it was on or not."

Meanwhile, Fulham coach Scott Parker said that the game is in danger of becoming dull as a result of VAR.

He said in a press conference: "I don't see what else [Lemina] can do. The ball has hit him. The referee is just sticking to the law but you'd like to see some common sense. VAR looked at it as well.

Article continues below

"We're trying to make the game so pure and so sterile. We want to see the game as fans full of goals and excitement. VAR has taken that out of the game.

"You don't celebrate because you're worried it will be ruled out. It's taken the joy out of the game."

Twitter reacts to the incident

The decision to disallow the goal sparked outrage on social media, as many felt Lemina had been unfairly penalised.

Further reading