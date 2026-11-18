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Uli Hoeness, honorary president of Bayern Munich, has aimed veiled criticism at Julian Nagelsmann, the former head coach of the Germany national team, while discussing his expectations for Jürgen Klopp's spell in charge of the national side.

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Hoeness also looked back on the best and worst memories of his years as an executive at the Bavarian club, and explained why he has given up on handing leadership roles at Bayern to the club's legends.

Speaking to German newspaper "Sport Bild" about Germany under Klopp, Hoeness said: "I don't think there will be another family outing with the players' wives and children under Jürgen."

He added: "I think he will bring discipline and hunger back to the national team, because he himself has a great deal of hunger. But I don't expect him to wave a magic wand and achieve everything overnight. We have to give him time."

That was a thinly veiled dig at Nagelsmann's approach at the 2026 World Cup. Germany held family days at their camp in Winston-Salem in the United States, letting players welcome their wives and children.

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The decision drew fire after Germany crashed out to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32, with critics questioning whether the family atmosphere had hurt the players' focus.

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Nagelsmann faced criticism too. His wife appeared alongside him as he cycled to a training session, and his mother stayed at the team's base.

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Turning to the club, Hoeness admitted he no longer believes Bayern Munich legends such as Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller and Bastian Schweinsteiger could take on leadership roles there in the future.

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His reasoning was blunt: "It's a wonderful idea, but it cannot be implemented at the moment, because these players have a lot of money, and so they may not want it when it seriously comes down to working six days a week, 12 hours a day."

He went on: "If I have to persuade someone, then it makes no sense in the first place. We will keep waiting for someone who meets all the requirements."

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Hoeness continued: "This person must not only be a former footballer, but must also have a wide network of contacts in the business world. Jan-Christian Dreesen is doing a good job."

Asked about the best and worst moments of his Bayern career, he said: "The 2001 Champions League final in Milan (against Valencia). Our fans had unfurled a huge banner in the stands that read: 'It's a good day to make history.' I got goosebumps."

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His worst memory was the 1999 Champions League final defeat to Manchester United, which he rates as even more painful than losing the 2012 final to Chelsea at the Allianz Arena.

He recalled: "We were 1-0 up until the final minutes. I was sitting next to our coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, smiling and thinking that we were about to lift the trophy."

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Then it fell apart: "But five minutes later, everything had collapsed. Manchester United turned the game around in stoppage time and we lost 2-1. For me, that defeat was even worse than the 2012 final in our own stadium."

Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struck in second-half stoppage time to overturn Mario Basler's opener in that 1999 final. Bayern had to wait until 2001 to win the competition, finally beating Valencia on penalties.