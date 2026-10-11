Hoeness: Bayern Munich lost their rhythm because of the ridiculous Nations League

Uli Hoeness, the honorary president of Bayern Munich, has criticised the timing of the latest international break, as well as the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams.

Hoeness told the German newspaper "Bild": "We suffer the most from the long World Cup. Our players came back late, and then the Bundesliga started on 25 August."

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He added: "I think it is a disaster on UEFA's part to organise a two-week break just four weeks after the start of the season. Eighteen players from our squad travelled, so it is completely natural that we lose our rhythm."

"The clubs have to defend themselves, because we are the ones who pay the players' wages, not their national teams," he continued. "And all of that for a ridiculous tournament like the UEFA Nations League. It is the joke of the year."

Talk of the end of Manuel Neuer's era got short shrift too. The goalkeeper blundered on Saturday against Augsburg in a 2-2 Bundesliga draw, but Hoeness wasn't having it: "No, not at all. Anyone has the right to make a mistake from time to time."

The Bayern legend went on: "I find the same debate about Joshua Kimmich completely ridiculous. The players who are being hyped up now must first become regulars at their own clubs."

Neuer's error came straight from the kick-off. His pass went astray, Robin Fellhauer pounced, and the hosts had the opening goal inside eight seconds. The fastest in Bundesliga history.



