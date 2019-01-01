Hodgson expects Zaha back at Crystal Palace after failed transfer talks

Despite handing in a transfer request the Ivory Coast forward will stay in south London after interest from Arsenal and Everton left Palace unmoved

manager Roy Hodgson expects Wilfried Zaha to return to the club after failing to seal a transfer away from Selhurst Park.

The international had been constantly linked with a move over the summer window.

saw a £70 million ($85m) plus players bid for the forward rejected, while the likes of and were also rumoured to be interested in his services.

Ultimately, however, no deal could be struck, and Zaha will line up for the Eagles in the upcoming Premier League season.

And Hodgson expects his charge to overcome his disappointment and remain committed to his current club.

"It’s been well documented that he’s wanted to leave but it has not worked out for him in that respect. We expect him to come back and do what he does," the former boss signalled to Sky Sports.

Zaha is reportedly upset at Palace's refusal to accept transfer overtures this summer, having filed a transfer request.

But Hodgson pointed out that he would have to vent his frustrations with the club's owners rather than himself.

"His beef is with the owners and the chairman... they haven’t been able to work a deal out for him," he said.

Zaha, 26, moved from his native Ivory Coast to Croydon at the age of four and joined local side Palace at 12.

He left south London in 2013 for an abortive spell with but rejoined the Eagles less than two years later, making himself a favourite at Selhurst Park.

In 2018-19 he hit 10 goals in 34 Premier League appearances to finish the club's second-top scorer behind Luka Milivojevic, as a strong finish to the season saw Palace seal a comfortable mid-table position.

His club form has also seen him become a regular for Ivory Coast in recent seasons, scoring twice at this summer's African Cup of Nations to help his nation to the quarter-finals, where they lost out on penalties to .