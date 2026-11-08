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Georgios Donis Firas Al-Buraikan Saudi Arabia Getty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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History favours Saudi Arabia against Uzbekistan, with a slight deficit against South Korea

Saudi Arabia vs Republic of Korea
Saudi Arabia
Republic of Korea
Friendlies
Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia
South Korea
Uzbekistan

Two tough matches for Saudi Arabia in November

Saudi Arabia will play two friendlies during their training camp in the Qatari capital Doha, taking on South Korea on 13 November before facing Uzbekistan on 17 November, as part of a camp that begins today, Sunday, coinciding with the international break.

History points to fine margins between these two sides. Saudi Arabia and South Korea have met 18 times, with the Saudis winning four and the South Koreans five, while nine matches ended in a draw, according to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat".

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Next matches
KSA

KSA

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

KOR

KOR

KSA

KSA

Friendlies

17 Nov 2026

UZB

UZB

Against Uzbekistan, the Saudis hold the upper hand. The two teams have met 12 times, Saudi Arabia winning seven and Uzbekistan four, with one draw.

Both fixtures carry extra statistical weight. By the end of the camp, Saudi Arabia will have played 60 matches on Qatari soil, adding to the 58 they have already contested there. Those previous games brought 26 wins, 10 draws and 22 defeats.

Khalifa bin Hamad Stadium, home of Qatari club Al-Sadd, will host both matches.

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