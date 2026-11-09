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Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich team-mates Dayot Upamecano and Michael Olise missed out on the FIFPRO World 11 in a vote by their fellow players.

Despite all three making the 26-player shortlist, none earned a place in the team. A total of 19,806 eligible professional footballers around the world voted.

Kane is the first men's Ballon d'Or winner to miss out on the FIFPRO World 11 in the same calendar year. Since voting began in 2005, every winner had also made the XI.

Covering performances from 4 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, the men's vote produced a team with four forwards. The final place went to the outfield player with the most votes who had not already finished in the top three in his position.

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Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) make up the forward line. David Raya (Arsenal) starts in goal, with Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) in defence.

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Joining them in midfield are Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) and Rodri, who plays for Manchester City and Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain have the largest contingent, with three players.

The men's team at a glance

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

David Raya (Arsenal) Defence: Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) Midfield: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Rodri (Manchester City / Barcelona), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Rodri (Manchester City / Barcelona), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) Attack: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

The women's team reflects performances between 4 August 2025 and 16 August 2026. Five England internationals feature, including Lucy Bronze, whose ninth World 11 selection gives her the all-time record in the vote.

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The women's team at a glance