England star Jude Bellingham has strengthened his place in Real Madrid's record books after becoming one of the team's key weapons on the big European occasions.
The England international midfielder stole the show on Tuesday as Real Madrid thrashed Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Madrid fell behind in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, then turned the deficit into a resounding win.
Bellingham was central to the comeback. Jose Mourinho left him on the bench at kick-off before bringing him on at the start of the second half, and he delivered exactly the impact his coach wanted, scoring a superb goal to extend the hosts' lead.
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That goal took Bellingham to 11 Champions League goals in a Real Madrid shirt. He's now the club's top English scorer in the competition, having overtaken the combined total of every English player who wore the white shirt before him, according to Defensa Central.
On his own, he has outscored some of the biggest names in the club's history. David Beckham managed two goals, Steve McManaman five, Michael Owen one and Jonathan Woodgate one: nine between them in the continental competition.
He's in exceptional form, with seven goals and five assists since the start of the season. He'd already scored seven times for England at the World Cup, a record no English player has achieved in the nation's history at the tournament.
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Mourinho made no secret of his admiration after the PSV game, describing the English midfielder as "the best midfielder in the world". The praise reflects how valuable Bellingham has become, particularly his freedom to roam in the playmaker role and his ability to play in the heart of midfield.
Bellingham had already summed up the reasons for his improvement in recent months. Asked about Mourinho's role in his development, he replied simply: "Mourinho, and that's it". It was a clear sign of his trust in his coach and the impact of working with him.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, have begun moves to secure their English star's future, and a contract extension is now a priority at the club. His current deal runs until 2029. The board, like Mourinho, are convinced he's an exceptional player capable of building a new historic era. Premier League clubs are interested, but he has already turned down previous offers to return home.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
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Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
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