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England star Jude Bellingham has strengthened his place in Real Madrid's record books after becoming one of the team's key weapons on the big European occasions.

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The England international midfielder stole the show on Tuesday as Real Madrid thrashed Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Madrid fell behind in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, then turned the deficit into a resounding win.

Bellingham was central to the comeback. Jose Mourinho left him on the bench at kick-off before bringing him on at the start of the second half, and he delivered exactly the impact his coach wanted, scoring a superb goal to extend the hosts' lead.

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That goal took Bellingham to 11 Champions League goals in a Real Madrid shirt. He's now the club's top English scorer in the competition, having overtaken the combined total of every English player who wore the white shirt before him, according to Defensa Central.

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On his own, he has outscored some of the biggest names in the club's history. David Beckham managed two goals, Steve McManaman five, Michael Owen one and Jonathan Woodgate one: nine between them in the continental competition.

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He's in exceptional form, with seven goals and five assists since the start of the season. He'd already scored seven times for England at the World Cup, a record no English player has achieved in the nation's history at the tournament.

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Mourinho made no secret of his admiration after the PSV game, describing the English midfielder as "the best midfielder in the world". The praise reflects how valuable Bellingham has become, particularly his freedom to roam in the playmaker role and his ability to play in the heart of midfield.

Bellingham had already summed up the reasons for his improvement in recent months. Asked about Mourinho's role in his development, he replied simply: "Mourinho, and that's it". It was a clear sign of his trust in his coach and the impact of working with him.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, have begun moves to secure their English star's future, and a contract extension is now a priority at the club. His current deal runs until 2029. The board, like Mourinho, are convinced he's an exceptional player capable of building a new historic era. Premier League clubs are interested, but he has already turned down previous offers to return home.

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