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A historic five-goal display gives the struggling French runners-up a convincing win and their latest new manager a belated welcome gift.

Lens have had far more bad days than good in 2026/27. Last season's runners-up have struggled in the league and are the Champions League's leakiest side. Their disastrous 9-1 home defeat to Como a few weeks ago still lingers.

Off the pitch, the upheaval has been just as severe. Dino Toppmöller left after less than three months amid internal disputes , while his successor, Yannick Cahuzac, lasted fewer than 60 days. Didier Digard then took over and made his Champions League debut in midweek, but could not halt the recent slide at RB Leipzig, returning home with a 3-1 defeat .

Things did not look good for Lens on Saturday, either. Amine El Ouazzani put hosts Angers ahead twice against them, in the 20th and 48th minutes. Between those goals, Abdallah Sima equalised against his former club in the 43rd minute.

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The Senegalese forward then made Ligue 1 history in the second half. The 25-year-old needed just over 15 minutes to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead, and just four touches to do it: a shot into the far corner for 2-2 in the 64th minute, a low finish for 3-2 in the 70th, a close-range effort for 4-2 in the 76th and, finally, a header to seal the 5-2 result in the 81st.

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According to data provider Opta, it was only the second five-goal haul in Ligue 1 in the past 40 years. Brazilian Eduardo was the last player to score five in a game, doing so for Nice against Guingamp in 2014.

What did Abdallah Sima say about his feat?

"It's something extraordinary. I just wanted to score goals, but the way it happened is extraordinary. I'll remember it forever," Sima said afterwards. "I thank everyone and my mother, who has always been there for me. I got everyone to sign the ball and I'll look after it. But it's a team ball, because it was only thanks to them that I scored the five goals."

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Lens have 17 points from 12 matches, an even record that has lifted them into the top half of the table. Sima has six goals in seven appearances.