No front three in Spain's top flight had hit these numbers this early in the season since 1958.

The spread of those goals underlines the Catalans' sharp start in attack. Raphinha and Yamal have six each, while Lopez completes the front line with four of his own. Barcelona won 4-2 at UD Levante on Sunday to make it five wins from five at the start of the new season. Yamal struck twice, in the 19th minute and then from the penalty spot in the 48th.

With that, the Blaugrana's attacking trident matched a legendary front line from arch-rivals Real Madrid. In the 1958/59 season, Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Hector Rial also scored 16 goals across the opening five matchdays.

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Which front three scored the most goals in Spain after five matchdays?

Only a handful of attacking trios in La Liga history have scored more in that spell. The all-time record dates back to the 1940/41 season, when Guillermo Campanal, Miguel Torrontegui and Jose Lopez scored 24 goals in Sevilla FC's first five games.

That same year, Pruden Sanchez, Paco Campos and Cosme Vazquez for Atletico Madrid, and Agustin Jarabo, Juan Del Pino and Raimundo Diaz for Celta Vigo, each scored 17 goals.

Only two other attacking trios in the league's history have also managed exactly 16 goals after five matches: Raimundo Blanco, Pepillo and Campanal (Sevilla, 1941/42) and Cesar Rodriguez, Marcos Aurelio and Estanislao Basora (Barcelona, 1950/51). That means the Catalans have equalled their own club record.