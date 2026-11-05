Historic Champions League debacle: Como’s “masterpiece” of cruelty shocks Lens

"On a par with Europe's greats," headlined Gazzetta dello Sport: "The first away win is a sublime symphony, with no possibility of being interrupted – on the contrary, it has a consistency that is cruel to opponents."

Como's 9-1 (3-0) win at RC Lens would go down as a "masterpiece" in "the annals of Italian football", the paper added. It called the result the "product of class", with Como "on a par with Europe's top clubs".

In the domestic press, Corriere dello Sport wrote of "another incredible chapter" in the Lombards' unique "fairy tale". Tuttosport enthused about a "sensational" Como: "A story of champions – the Larians are rewriting the history of the competition."

England's Sun wrote of the "super-team" from Lake Como, while Spain's Marca saw a "legendary night". In France, though, praise came with harsh criticism of RC Lens and coach Yannick Cahuzac. "Como sweep over Lens like a hurricane," headlined L'Équipe: "The Lens players fell short of expectations, while their coach let them down. This historic defeat will leave its mark."