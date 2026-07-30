Historic acquittal: Tebas defeats Barcelona and the Spanish Federation in the "Camp Nou box" battle

Spain's sports judiciary brought the curtain down on Thursday on one of the longest and most sensational cases in the history of Spanish football, fully acquitting La Liga president Javier Tebas of leaking Barcelona's confidential financial data.

The Administrative Court for Sport, known as the TAD, ruled that Tebas had committed no offence warranting punishment, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". The verdict ends legal proceedings that began last November, sparked by a complaint from Miguel Galán, president of the National Federation of Football Coaches "CENAFE", filed jointly with José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, president of the Higher Sports Council "CSD".

The crisis dates back to 12 August last year. Galán demanded Tebas stand trial on a charge of breaching the duty of neutrality and called for his dismissal, over an official statement La Liga published on its website on 2 April 2025. That statement disclosed financial data Barcelona had submitted under the rules for preparing clubs' budgets, specifically the file on the sale of VIP boxes at the Camp Nou valued at 100 million euros. The body later deleted the statement after an objection from the Catalan club.

Investigators opened their first inquiry on 21 November, then closed it without a decision on 24 February. A second, exceptional investigation followed on 26 March under the supervision of Judge Jaime Caravaca.

The possible penalties ranged from a public reprimand and a suspension of two months to a year, right up to removal from the post. Yet the investigation ended in acquittal. Barcelona proved decisive: the alleged injured party made clear to the court that it had suffered no harm from the publication, pointing to the body's immediate response to its request to take the statement down.