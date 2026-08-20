Karim Benzema is back under fire. The France striker drew sharp criticism after Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Al-Fayha on Thursday evening in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, with a performance that left fans cold despite the team taking all three points.

Starting against Al-Fayha, Benzema failed to leave a clear attacking mark. The question marks over his form at Al-Hilal have only grown, especially as this was his third straight appearance across all competitions without delivering the added value expected of him.

Al-Hilal secured a second successive league win to move onto 6 points, yet Benzema's form remains the subject of fierce debate. Fans believe the team needs far more from its French striker, whether in goals or in creating danger.

The fans launch a revolt against Benzema

On X, calls from Al-Hilal supporters for Benzema to leave the club have escalated. Strong criticism has rained down on the French striker, with some fans convinced he can no longer provide the required added value and that keeping him might weigh on the team's technical project.

Others went further, insisting Benzema will offer nothing new in the period ahead. They want the technical staff, led by Italian Simone Inzaghi, to take a clear decision on him, amid the ongoing frustration with his form since the start of the season.

The situation cuts deeper for Benzema because of the sky-high expectations attached to his name. He is a world star with a long history, and fans are not content with him simply turning up. They want influential attacking displays that help Al-Hilal chase every title.

Al-Shanif adds to the uncertainty over Benzema's future

The criticism has not stopped with the fans. The sports media have joined in too, and media figure Khaled Al-Shanif tackled Benzema's situation during his appearance on the "Dawrina Ghair" programme, offering a reading that stirred fresh controversy over the player's focus right now.

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"Benzema's mind is outside the pitch," Al-Shanif said, suggesting the French striker may not be present with the full focus a match demands. In his view, that could explain the dip in his output and his failure to perform as expected.

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All of this puts Benzema before a real test in the coming matches. Al-Hilal have started the season strongly on results, but persistent question marks over their most important strikers could become a far more complicated file as the competition intensifies.

Benzema still has the chance to respond on the pitch. This start, though, has fallen short of what Al-Hilal's fans hoped for, and they want to see the player their club signed to make the difference. One question hangs over everything: will the French striker rediscover his level quickly, or will the pressure to push him out of the club keep building?