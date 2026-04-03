His fate lies in Pérez’s hands… Real Madrid star saves his season at the last minute

Real Madrid are going through a crucial phase of the season, one that is not only about the title race but also involves complex internal issues concerning the future of a number of their players.

One of these players has suddenly found himself at the centre of debate within the club, after his departure seemed all but certain just a few weeks ago.

According to the Spanish website Defensa Central, Fran García has not been enjoying his best spell this season; having been a key player in the Club World Cup, his role has gradually diminished until he fell out of favour with the coaching staff led by Arbeloa, who preferred his teammate in the same position.

It appeared that his future in Madrid was over, and that his next destination would be the English Premier League.

Read also: Official: First qualifiers for the Egyptian Premier League confirmed



A deal that fell through at the last minute

During the winter transfer window, García received a tempting offer from English side Bournemouth, and things had reached the point where he had bid farewell to his teammates in preparation for his departure.

However, the club’s management halted the deal at the last minute, promising to allow him to leave in the summer if he so wished, but no one expected things to change so quickly.

An unexpected turn of events

The absence of Carreras and Wemandi forced Arbeloa to give him a new chance in two crucial matches: the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, followed by the domestic clash against Atlético Madrid. In both matches, he delivered a standout performance that restored confidence in him and changed the management and coaching staff’s view of him.

Read also: Unprecedented crisis: Democratic Republic of Congo detains its players after historic World Cup qualification!



Having been on the verge of a move to the Premier League, Garcia is now a candidate to stay and renew his contract, which runs until 2027.

A decision awaits Florentino

The ball is now in Florentino Pérez’s court, who will decide García’s fate at the end of the season: either the player continues his journey with the team as a backup for Álvaro Carreras, or the door is opened for him to leave in the summer. In the meantime, Fran García remains a prime example of how just two matches can change a player’s future at Real Madrid.