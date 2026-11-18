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Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has backed club patron Uli Hoeneß in the debate over Jamal Musiala, but his comments have raised questions of their own.

Hoeneß recently raised doubts about Musiala because of his neurological dysfunctions on Bayerischer Rundfunk. "He has an illness that is not readily curable, but can be managed reasonably well with medication. But whether he will ever regain the level of performance he once had …" Hoeneß left the sentence unfinished, then added: "But he is still being paid. Just imagine if Bayern Munich were now to call his contract into question and say: What he can deliver now is no longer what was set out in the contract."

Hoeneß faced public criticism for speaking out on the sensitive matter. Dreesen, however, said the Bayern Munich club patron "handled the subject sensitively" at an Abendzeitung event on Wednesday: "I think Uli Hoeneß was driven above all by one thing: concern for the club, but also responsibility for the player."

Dreesen added: "We all also have a responsibility to the club. We hope Jamal comes back. He will certainly need time. We will assess it and sit down with the family and his management. Either we will be delighted and he will be the old Jamal, or, if he becomes a different player on the way there, we will have to talk to one another." He did not say what he would want to discuss or when he believed such a conversation would become necessary.

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Jamal Musiala looks set to make his comeback against 1. FC Köln

Musiala signed a lucrative contract at the start of 2025 that runs until 2030 and could earn him up to €30 million per season. A few months later, he broke his fibula at the Club World Cup and spent months on the sidelines. Since returning at the start of this year, Musiala has struggled to regain his former level and has dealt with various injuries.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE Watch

Most recently, the 23-year-old attacking player missed around seven weeks with a torn muscle fibre he sustained while warming up before Germany's international against the Netherlands in September. Dreesen now expects him to return against 1. FC Köln: "As far as I know, he will play on Friday."

Bayern Munich need Musiala back. Three attacking players, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, are currently absent, along with the versatile Alphonso Davies . Vincent Kompany will also return alongside Musiala, as Dreesen confirmed . The 40-year-old Belgian had been absent because of the effects of his collapse and subsequently diagnosed meningeal irritation.