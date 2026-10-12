"I still want to play football as often as possible because that's what I love most," Ilkay Gündogan told Manchester City fans in an emotional statement in September 2025, explaining his free transfer to Galatasaray Istanbul. Despite his advancing age, he said he still felt fit and "I truly believe I can continue to play at a high level for a Champions League team." The now 35-year-old could also play for his favourite childhood club, "in a country that means so much to me". Alongside his contract signing, he shared a childhood photo of himself wearing a Gala cap that he had posted shortly before.

Almost exactly 13 months later, however, Gündogan's dreams have evaporated. The playing time he craves has dwindled to a paltry eleven minutes across two matches. Most recently, he spent six consecutive Süper Lig matches on the bench for the full 90 minutes. Wearing the shirt of his childhood club has done little to ease that frustration. Even so, the usually level-headed veteran's public outburst on Saturday came as a surprise.

Asked whether he felt ready to face former club FC Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, Gündogan snapped after another 90 minutes on the bench against Kasimpasa: "I'm not playing, so why should I be ready?" His remark caused a stir among Turkey's press and fans. Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk moved quickly to play down the issue. "I think Ilkay's statement was misunderstood. The lad may have been a little tense after the game because he warmed up and then wasn't brought on," he said, according to journalist Burhan Can Terzi, stressing: "I didn't attach much importance to it because Ilkay is training well and waiting to play."

Gündogan is unlikely to find much comfort in those words. A departure appears to be drawing closer, and his relegation to the bench has not come out of the blue.

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Ilkay Gündogan under criticism: why a bench role was already taking shape

Soon after passionate supporters greeted his arrival with rapturous cheers, signs emerged that Gündogan might struggle on the Bosphorus. The midfielder, once virtually idolised by Pep Guardiola for his technique and intelligence on the ball, visibly struggled to adapt. Yet he had played regularly for the Sky Blues after his one-year spell at Barca, making an impressive 54 appearances, including 33 in the Premier League and ten in the Champions League. Surely someone so active would start regularly in Turkey's undoubtedly weaker top flight? More than a few people must have thought so, evidently including Gündogan himself, judging by his farewell post.

That assumption quickly fell apart. Gündogan at least played regularly, but he was far from an undisputed starter. Across 32 league and Champions League appearances, he came on twelve times and went off 15 times. Now his shirt number rarely even lights up the substitution board. Newspapers, pundits and social media users keep making the same criticisms, ones teammate Leroy Sane knows all about too: Gündogan is too slow, has too little influence on the game and lacks fitness.

"People have known about the shortcomings for two and a half months, and then İlkay is brought on — and he is completely absent on the pitch. Some at the training centre say he doesn't run fast enough," former Turkey international Nihat Kahveci said after Gündogan's brief five-minute appearance in the Champions League opener against Sporting Lissabon a few weeks ago. Gündogan's wife subsequently clashed online with disappointed Cim Bom fans. Responding to fierce insults aimed at her husband on social media, she wrote: "If you want to know why Ilkay isn't playing, ask your coach, not me."

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High earner's contract set to expire: Ilkay Gündogan denies rumour

According to reports, Gündogan will not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season. Turkish daily Sabah even reports that Gala want to push for a move in the winter. The club reportedly want to cut their losses and remove Gündogan's reported annual salary of €4.5 million from the wage bill as soon as possible. Buruk is also said to have no intention of giving him a bigger role over the rest of the season.

Gündogan, meanwhile, told Mundo Deportivo he is not thinking about a move. "The transfer rumours are not true. I want to stay here beyond the winter transfer window and give everything to win another title with Galatasaray." The report named no potential suitors, either.

In the summer, an ambitious former club from Germany could offer a way out. Not BVB, but second-division 1. FC Nürnberg. After a superb start to the season, with impressive attacking football under coach Miroslav Klose and an impressive transfer policy and youth development, the Franconians sit second in the table with 17 points from seven matches.

Ilkay Gündogan: a return to his former love?

Gündogan began his professional career at the club in 2009, and rumours of a possible return have persisted for years. He has repeatedly spoken publicly about the possibility. "Of course I can imagine returning. In whatever role. Whether that's for another year or two as a player or perhaps as an official or coach — I don't know. All of that is possible," Gündogan said in a Sky interview in July.

Promotion to the Bundesliga would probably be a prerequisite for his return, a prospect that would thrill football romantics and FCN supporters in particular. A winter reunion would have been unlikely anyway because of the financial obstacle, unless Galatasaray unexpectedly terminate Gündogan's contract. A loan offers no temporary solution either. FIFA regulations require a professional to have at least one year left on their contract with their parent club, or a corresponding extension option, when a loan ends. The rule prevents clubs from moving players on and subsequently leaving them without a club.

If Gündogan decides to put up with his situation for another six months, he could join Nürnberg on a free transfer in the summer. There, at his former club, he could finally do what he loves most again: play football.

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Ilkay Gündogan's professional clubs