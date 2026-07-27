Pini Zahavi, agent of Robert Lewandowski, has confirmed that the Polish striker preferred to stay for another year at Barcelona, something that club president Joan Laporta also wanted.

Zahavi said, in an interview highlighted by the Spanish newspaper "Sport": "You know that Joan Laporta truly adores Lewa! And he wanted Robert to play at the Camp Nou for another year. I spoke to him about this in December, and he told me then: 'I want Robert to stay'."

Laporta's stance, though, clashed with the plans of the sporting management and the coaching staff. The president felt he shouldn't interfere in the work of Deco and Hansi Flick.

"They are the ones who decide the team's line-up, and they could not guarantee Robert a place in the starting eleven, which was even more important to him than money," the player's representative said.

He added: "You know him, he always wants to play and to be a key element of the team. However, Deco and Flick had a different vision for Robert's future at Barcelona, and that is why at a certain moment we began exploring other options."

Zahavi went on: "Laporta told me: 'Tell Robert that we love him. He is part of our history, and he is the man who saved Barcelona.' Do you understand that? 'He saved Barcelona', that is exactly what he said."

Those words, the agent believes, will keep the club's doors open to Lewandowski: "That is why I believe that if at any time he wants to work for Barcelona, there will be a place for him there."

The Polish striker could have left months earlier. Zahavi revealed that in January an offer arrived from Saudi Arabia for two seasons worth 100 million euros per season, but Lewandowski turned it down. His priority was to stay with the Catalan side.

"In January 2026, Robert had an offer on the table for two years worth 100 million euros per season," the agent said.

Asked about the reason for the refusal, he answered decisively: "Because he wanted to play at Barcelona."

That Saudi option faded later, once Roshn clubs changed their spending policy and the sums offered a year earlier were no longer on the table.

Zahavi made contact with Al-Ittihad and also with officials from Qatar, but he ultimately told Lewandowski that this path had become complicated.