"His agent is at Valdebebas now": Real Madrid deal Barcelona a knockout blow and snatch Manchester United player

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Real Madrid have moved very close to settling a fierce battle for an outstanding European talent whose services have been pursued by numerous clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

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According to "El Chiringuito", Ali Barat, agent of Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, is at Valdebebas to put the finishing touches to the English player's move to Real Madrid.

The deal has been in the works for several days. It has now entered its final stages, with the two parties reaching a verbal agreement over the 16-year-old.

That all but secures one of the brightest emerging talents in European football for Real Madrid. Barcelona had also shown strong interest.

Financial details of the deal

Madrid have taken the lead in the negotiations and are now finalising every detail of a deal that will require an investment of more than 15 million euros.

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The transfer fee is only part of it. The package also covers training compensation of slightly more than 300,000 euros owed to Manchester United, the player's contract for the next five seasons and intermediaries' commissions. All told, the total will exceed 15 million euros.

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It isn't straightforward, though. Manchester United, where JJ Gabriel is officially registered, are determined to challenge the move, arguing that it infringes their rights over the player.

The English club refuse to ease his exit and are standing firm against these attempts to prise one of their academy's brightest talents away.

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Real Madrid, for their part, are confident of getting it done and plan to keep the deal under wraps until next January.

That timing is linked to the European Union passport the player has obtained, an essential condition for clearing his move to La Liga.

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A further step in the negotiations

According to "El Chiringuito", Barat's presence at Valdebebas marks a further step in negotiations that Real Madrid consider all but over.

After weeks of contact and a recent verbal agreement, the club are working to wrap up the deal and sign JJ Gabriel, beating Barcelona and the other major European clubs that had been tracking his development but weren't prepared to meet the demands of the player and his representatives.

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The talented midfielder trains alone every day in Castelldefels while he waits for his future to be settled and for a new playing licence. He has already secured a family European Union passport to clear the final legal hurdles.

In the final stage of talks, Gabriel and his entourage imposed a complete blackout in Castelldefels. No statements, and no broadcasting of the mandatory visits to the various clubs. It was a fundamental change of strategy designed to dodge the media spotlight, particularly amid the criticism surrounding the move and Manchester United's displeasure at the way their gem was leaving.

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The forward had asked to leave Manchester United after setting numerous records for his age group in the English club's youth ranks.