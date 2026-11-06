Fahd Sarah, the agent of Al-Ittihad's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, has revealed his stance on a possible departure in the coming period after the club received offers for the player.

"Offers have already arrived to sign Youssef En-Nesyri over the past period, in preparation for his move in the winter transfer window," Sarah told Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum".

He added: "The idea of En-Nesyri leaving Al-Ittihad is not on the table at the moment, and the player's contract is still running with the club".

His concluding words made the position clear: "Any decision concerning En-Nesyri's future will be the responsibility of Al-Ittihad's management, but the player's focus is currently on continuing his journey with the club and achieving further successes".

The Moroccan joined Al-Ittihad in the last winter transfer window, moving from Turkey's Fenerbahce to fill the void left by French striker Karim Benzema's switch to traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

En-Nesyri has been in outstanding form since the start of the season under German coach Jens Wissing. He has featured in 16 matches, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Those displays earned the 29-year-old a recall to the Morocco squad during the current international break, having missed out on the Atlas Lions at the 2026 World Cup.