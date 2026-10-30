Galatasaray beat Konyaspor 0-4 in the Süper Lig on Friday evening, but forward Leroy Sané was far from happy after the final whistle.

Just after the match ended, a cameraman slowly walked around Sané, filming the German.

Sané shouted indignantly at him: "Fuck off with the camera!"

Against Konyaspor, Sané started on the bench before replacing goalscorer Yunus Akgün after an hour.

The 30-year-old forward joined Galatasaray last summer. He has made thirteen appearances so far this season, five of them as a starter, without being involved in a goal.

On Saturday, Galatasaray claimed a convincing victory through goals from Victor Osimhen, Akgün, Aleksey Batrakov and Rafael Leão (penalty).

The win leaves leaders Galatasaray five points clear of second-placed Amedspor, who have a game in hand. Konyaspor sit fifteenth, just above the relegation zone.