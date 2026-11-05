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TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
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Highest paid in Europe: Harry Kane receives record salary with Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich
H. Kane
Germany
England

Bayern Munich striker outshines Europe's stars

Harry Kane is now the highest-paid player in Europe. England's Bayern Munich striker penned a new deal with the Bavarian club on Thursday.

Bayern officially announced the renewal, tying down the reigning Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player for 2026 until June 2029 and ending all speculation over his future.

German reports carried by the English newspaper "Daily Mail" claim the deal pushed Kane's weekly wage to a staggering £400,000, believed to be the highest basic salary on the continent.

The striker scored 73 goals in 65 matches for club and country last season, enough to land the Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal at last week's ceremony in London.

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07 Nov 2026

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Since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for £86 million, the England captain has racked up 156 goals in 161 matches.

Kane was about to enter the final six months of his old contract. Any hope of a Premier League return to chase down Alan Shearer's goalscoring record has now evaporated, with three more years committed to the German champions.

Trophies eluded him before Munich. He has made up for lost time in two years, winning two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups.

On the international stage, Kane led England to their best World Cup finish since 1966 this summer. The Three Lions took bronze, and he scored six goals in seven matches under coach Thomas Tuchel.

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