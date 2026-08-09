High salary and rapid promotion: new details in the "Infantino's mistress" case

Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, is facing mounting pressure after it emerged that a woman, with whom he is alleged to have had a relationship during his time at European football's governing body UEFA, received a financial settlement from the organisation after she left.

The British newspaper The Telegraph reports that the woman received a six-figure sum after an agreement was reached for her to leave UEFA, during the period in which Infantino served as general secretary of the European football body.

Those details have caused concern within UEFA's headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon.

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Senior officials at UEFA are now weighing up an investigation into the 16 years Infantino spent within the organisation. They want to know how the payments were arranged and whether the alleged relationship influenced hiring and promotion decisions during his tenure as general secretary, alongside a broader examination of his conduct throughout his career at the body.

According to the report, the woman is alleged to have won a promotion during the period of her alleged relationship with Infantino, moving from an entry-level position to a more lucrative administrative role, with a 30% increase in her salary.

Her rapid rise bred resentment within UEFA, while the details of the settlement she received after leaving were not widely known at the time.

Platini's intervention

Infantino faced a difficult stance from Michel Platini, UEFA president at the time, who, according to sources, demanded that he choose between him and the woman.

The matter ended with an agreement for her to leave UEFA in return for a financial settlement. After her departure, UEFA is said to have also covered the costs of her studies (around £45,000 per year) to obtain a Master of Business Administration (MBA), as part of the agreement.

UEFA confirmed, in a statement, that it had indeed paid the woman a sum upon her departure, and also acknowledged that it had been aware of the allegations concerning the existence of a relationship between her and Infantino.

Since then, the body added, it has tightened its regulations "in line with the standards applied in modern, high-level institutions".

A FIFA spokesperson hit back, strongly denying the accusations and saying that the president of world football's governing body "Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, which are categorically untrue", adding that "any suggestion of improper conduct or a breach of laws or regulations is defamatory".