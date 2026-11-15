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Former Germany international Christoph Kramer is enthusiastic about the DFB team’s first steps under Jürgen Klopp.

Speaking to the media at the POWWOW Sports Festival, the former Bundesliga player said he could identify with the national team’s direction. He also praised the coach’s work in his first weeks in charge.

Kramer said "the most important thing at this stage" was for the DFB team to get the fans behind them and create a sense of identification among them. Klopp was leading by example with his lively, open communication. "Jürgen Klopp gives a million interviews and a million of them are good," Kramer said.

On the pitch, progress was already visible. Despite limited training opportunities, the national team were "as far along as they can be on this path", the former player said. "You can see that something has been set in motion."

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Klopp’s largely good standing in Germany helped him quickly spark enthusiasm after his appointment that "football in Germany desperately needed". A good atmosphere within and around the DFB side was "worth much more than a narrow 2-1 win" at this stage, Kramer said.

Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED Watch

How can the DFB team qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals?

After five matches under Klopp so far, the team have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. The DFB team are third in the Nations League table, but a win against the Netherlands on Monday evening would allow them to climb and seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Kramer is less keen on the competition, which was first held in 2018: "I'm probably from a different era. I still don't know how you get promoted or relegated in it, or how you win the thing. At some point there are semi-finals and a final. I've gathered that much. But the European Championship and World Cup are more important."