The Rise of Heung-min Son in the Premier League - Winner of Puskas Award, Golden boot and more

Several Asian footballers have been plying their trade in the Premier League since the turn of the century.

The first major transfer of an Asian player to a major Premier League club was former South Korean skipper Park Ji-sung, who joined the Red Devils in 2005 and spent seven seasons at the club.

While Park Ji-sung was the flagbearer of South Korean football, his successor in the national team, Heung-min Son has not just carried forward the legacy but also enriched it manifolds with his consistent performances for Tottenham Hotspur for half a decade now.

Most expensive Asian player in football history and Premier League debut

The South Korean attacker joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2015 for a record transfer fee of £22 million (€30 million) from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. It was the highest-ever fee paid for an Asian player surpassing Japan and Asian football legend Hidetoshi Nakata’s sum of €25 million which AS Roma paid to Parma in 2001.

Son made his Premier League debut for the Spurs on September 13, 2015, against Sunderland. He had featured in the starting lineup but was later replaced by Aaron Townsend.

Reaching maiden Champions League final

After making his debut in 2015, Son slowly established himself as one of the important members of the then Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s system. In the next two Premier League seasons, he scored 14 goals each and was the second-highest goalscorer in the team behind talisman Harry Kane.

Getty Images

The 2018/19 season was a memorable campaign for both the club and the player as they reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in history. And the South Korean played an important role in Tottenham getting an opportunity to take a shot at European glory. In their quarterfinal tie against Manchester City, Son scored in both legs, including a brace in the second leg which helped the North London club knock out Pep Guardiola's side.

A world-class goal and a series of awards

The South Korean attacker scored a world class goal in a Premier League tie against Burnley on December 7, 2019. Tottenham won the match 5-0 but it was Son’s goal that was the highlight of the game. He made a solo run right from his own half until the Burnley box and beat seven opposition players in the process before firing in a brilliant finish. The then Spurs boss Jose Mourinho conferred him with the name ‘Sonaldo Nazario’ as the goal reminded him of Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario.

“Even before this goal my son calls him 'Sonaldo', and today he was 'Sonaldo Nazario'. The only thing that came to my mind was a goal where I had the honour to be sat next to Sir Bobby Robson, in 1996, and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal against Compostela from behind the halfway line and scored a very similar goal,” Mourinho said after the match.

Article continues below

2020 Puskas Award winner: Heung-Min Son

2021 Puskas Award winner: @ErikLamela



👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/s5pRlSPOUw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 18, 2022

The Spurs forward went on to win the Premier League Goal of the Season, the FIFA Puskas Award in 2020. The strike was also honoured by his club who named it as the goal of the decade for Tottenham Hotspur.

First Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot Award

His biggest achievement in a Spurs shirt to date, though, is winning the Golden Boot award in the Premier League 2021/22 season jointly with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah by scoring 23 goals in a season which is also his personal best so far. It must be noted that Son didn't score a single penalty in his tally.

Premier League Golden Boot winner: Heung-Min Son pic.twitter.com/MnVw6zhP67 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022

What are the notable awards that Heung-min Son has won so far in his career?