'He's happy now' - Solskjaer hints at change in Pogba after match-winning showing

The Norwegian has suggested that the World Cup winner is more content than he has been previously following his brace against Huddersfield

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Paul Pogba is 'happy now' after the France international put in a man of the match performance on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old struck twice as United eased to a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town , with Solskjaer overseeing a second consecutive victory to continue the positive start to his tenure.

The win was Solskjaer’s first in the dugout at Old Trafford, with his reign starting with the comprehensive 5-1 dismantlement of Cardiff City in Wales last weekend.

Speaking after the game to BBC Sport, the United legend hinted that the midfielder was more pleased with his playing situation than he had been under Jose Mourinho.

”Paul knows he can score more goals and create chances. He had a few assists last week. He’s happy now," the manager signalled.

Solskjaer went on to admit that he is still adjusting to being in charge at Old Trafford.

He said: “I’ve not got used to it yet. It’s humbling knowing I’m leading this team out.

"Let’s see if I get used to it. I captained a couple of games but this was very different.

"They are the best fans in the world. I had such a great relationship with them. It was probably more emotional for my family in my box as I was focussed on the game.

"I was surprisingly calm all day. The lads have helped me settle in really quickly.”

The former striker also re-emphasised his commitment to recapturing the United philosophy made famous by Sir Alex Ferguson, and suggested that his first two wins were a good way to start.

“You need momentum. The next two games will be massive for us. Coming into those games with confidence is great," he stated.

"This is Manchester United. When you score a first, you want a second. When you score a second, you want a third. We wanted a clean sheet.

"Every team is built on that foundation. We've conceded from two set-pieces so far. We’ll make sure we get a clean sheet soon."