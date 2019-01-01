Herrera points finger at Man Utd board after free transfer to PSG

The Spaniard has admitted that failed contract negotiations led to his Old Trafford exit after being unveiled at Parc des Princes over the weekend

Ander Herrera claims the board failed to convince him of his "importance within the squad" amid contract talks, which led to his free transfer to Paris Saint Germain.

The 29-year-old signed a five-year contract with the French champions last week after his previous deal at Old Trafford expired on July 1.

The international signed for the Red Devils from in 2014 and quickly became a fan favourite due to his tenacious style of play and passion on the pitch.

Herrera racked up 189 appearances for United across all competitions, scoring 20 goals, while also winning the , and .

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wished to keep the midfielder ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but as Goal revealed on Thursday, the club were not willing to meet his £350,000-per-week wage demands.

And during his first interview as a PSG player, Herrera has admitted that certain reassurances over his position and importance at United were not forthcoming, which is why he decided to move on.

"I don’t like looking at the past but there were differences regarding the project and my importance within it," he told Marca . "I was very happy, I have a lot to thank the club for, the fans and also Solskjaer.

"He did a lot for me to stay, but things didn’t happen. They arrived late and, by then, I’d already made the decision to play in Paris."

Herrera was restricted to 22 Premier League appearances last term amid persistent injury problems, but he was still a standout performer in a struggling team.

The ex-Bilbao enforcer often outperformed United's star names and even earned the club's Player of the Year award in 2017, after an outstanding first season under Jose Mourinho.

Looking back on his time at Old Trafford, Herrera admitted winning the award was among his proudest moments, while also stating he would never have joined another English club after five memorable years in Manchester.

"It has been fantastic. In five years I have played 189 games and I have been important for all the coaches," he added.

"It is true that that the MVP (Sir Matt Busby Award) makes one feel special and very happy, I keep every moment that I have lived.

"Why PSG? Because to leave United, the biggest team in , you need something like PSG, which is the biggest in . I could not play in another English club"