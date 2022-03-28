The first-ever eLaLiga challenge has been launched in India. The eLaLiga Trophy, powered by Hero Vired, will be held between April 9th and 26th.

The competition was Inaugurated by Spanish legend Luis Garcia in an event in Delhi on Monday.

Registrations for the esports championship have been opened. The national finale of the eLaLiga Trophy will be held LIVE on May 8, 2022.

Speaking about the tournament, Jose Antonio Cachaza, the managing director of LaLiga India, said, “At LaLiga, we always look at partnering with leading brands, and that’s why we chose Hero Vired as our official Knowledge partner to bring this internationally acclaimed challenge to India.

"Our shared vision and a mutually rewarding relationship bring the best of education and sports worlds together and complement one another. Creating a meaningful connection with the target audience that has shown a craving for football, Hero Vired will help LaLiga reach new audiences through this challenge and association.”

LaLiga

Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO of Hero Vired said, "Esports is rapidly gaining popularity, and as per a report, India will have over 1.5 million active eSports players by FY25. We are delighted to contribute to this fast-growing ecosystem by bringing this challenge to India.

"From K-12 through higher education, eSports provides an inclusive environment where students can thrive and expand their talent. Our exclusive collaboration with the League and the E-LaLiga Trophy provides Indians and Hero Vired learners with an incredible opportunity to access global experience and opens up pathways to new possibilities.”

The E-LaLiga challenge will feature amateur players and influencers from across India. Players will compete in online tournaments, with the best participants getting the chance to win official merchandise, and a ‘Money Can’t Buy Experience’ to Spain.