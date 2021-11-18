Antonio Habas: Hugo Boumous is just another play in the squad

Even before the first ball has been kicked in this edition on ISL (Indian Super League), Antonio Habas made it absolutely clear that although his squad might be filled with star players, the collective will always be greater than an individual.

ATK Mohun Bagan boasts of having players like Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous, Pritam Kotal but the tactician is only focused on winning as a team.

What did Habas say about Hugo Boumous?

"Hugo Boumous is just another player in the squad like (David) Williams or Pritam (Kotal). He has good characteristics of a good player. But he is just another individual. Carl (McHugh) is also the same. He is important as he can play in midfield and at the back," he stated.

It is often alleged that Habas adopts a defensive approach. But the coach feels that he decides the style according to the resources that he has.

"We have to play like a team. We need to have the energy to win along with quality. It depends on the players that you have and every season you have to adapt. The coach has to analyse first the players that he has. We can be more attacking more defensive or it can be a mix.

"We have to win matches. The foreigners will adapt to their roles according to the situation. We have six foreign players and all of them will get chances. Don't worry. The team is prepared. Very difficult for a coach to choose which player will play and who will not. But it is my work. I have a good set of players and now I have to only choose," he said.

What did Habas say about Kerala Blasters?

The two-time ISL winner is focused on his team rather than on his opponents. However, he respects Blasters and expects an even fight.

"We respect Kerala Blasters as an opponent. We don't have much information as they have a new coach and new players. We have to analyse them individually. But my philosophy is to think 80 per cent about my team and 20 per cent about the opponent, although we respect Kerala very much," he opined.

The former Bolivia manager also believes that ISL has provided a good platform for Indian football to develop as more Indians are getting opportunities to play.

"The ISL is a good platform for Indian football. Every season there are new Indian players. More goalkeepers are coming up the ranks. I think the trajectory is fantastic. Now you have to improve your academies," he concluded.

Article continues below











