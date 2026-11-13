Hernanes: “Replacing Spalletti would be a mistake. Juventus have lost their identity; you don’t win just because of your name. Nico Paz is a Barolo, Modric the best wine in Serie A”

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Hernanes was a major figure in our Serie A and, speaking from SFS 26, where he featured prominently with Serie A Operazione Nostalgia, he shared exclusively with us his view of the Juventus world he experienced first-hand and offered the Juventus board a piece of frank advice: do not replace Spalletti.

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Did you expect Juventus to be this inconsistent? Is the crisis over, or do you expect Spalletti to leave?

"No, I don't expect a change of manager, because that would be another mistake. In football and in life, you have to accept that a crisis comes along now and then, that there are low points, because things go in cycles. You can see that the team have lost a bit of their identity and lost the players up front who score goals, so the manager gets the blame. But if they make another change, I think that would be another mistake."



Where would you start?

"First, they need to build the team's identity, get that back and, from there, gradually become competitive. Only then can they think about winning. Just because you're Juventus and already have an important shirt doesn't mean you'll win regardless..."

You know wine and make it, and an attacking midfielder is a bit like a good wine. So, just for fun, what's the best wine in this Serie A?

"Nico Paz is showing that he's a fine wine, an elegant Barolo that's maturing. He's doing very well this year, including in the Champions League. Then there's Modric, too: he's like those wines that can age for a long time and still retain their structure, their qualities and their identity. So he's the wine par excellence in this Serie A."

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Read the prediction for the Serie A title race, Lazio and Inter's Champions League futures here