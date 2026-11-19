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The Prophet Hernanes believes Lazio can win the Serie A title.

The former Brazilian midfielder told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Gattuso’s team are like a Grignolino, a red wine I produce in the hills of Asti and Monferrato, in Piedmont. When you drink it, it makes you smile, and I do that every time I watch this Lazio side, deservedly top of the table. They’ve surprised even me; I didn’t expect it, but something special has developed."

"Can they win the Serie A title? Why not? Ranieri’s Leicester came to mind: nobody believed they could do it, yet they won the title and became the Cinderella story of the Premier League. I’d say Lazio have a 15% chance of winning the league, although Inter remain the strongest side."

"I don’t like talking about who I support. Obviously, I’m fond of Lazio, just as I am of Inter, Juventus and the other clubs I played for. My happiness at seeing Lazio up there comes from the fact that when I arrived, I told everyone my goal was to win the Serie A title in Rome. They called me crazy: ‘Here we fight to qualify for Europe; we’ll never win it,’ they said. I always fought against that mentality. I dreamed of winning and challenging for the title. Seeing Lazio up there moves me."

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"This Lazio side resemble their manager; it’s as if there are 11 Gattusos on the pitch. Rino has managed to instil the desire to snap at every ankle, fight for every ball and give everything without ever holding back. I see his hunger, his drive. Once, when I played against him, I was shielding the ball near the corner flag. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw him charging towards me at 100 miles an hour and dribbled past him with a deft touch. I’ve always admired him because he played honestly, respecting others and his own role too. As a manager, he has managed to pass on his way of being to the players."

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"On the pitch, the leader is Zaccagni. I was studying his statistics a few days ago: nobody creates more chances than him."

"Frattesi reflects Gattuso’s football more than anyone else. When I played, I hated it when people gave 70%. Davide, like all the others, lives at 100%. That run he made against Napoli, before the goal, had everything you need to dream of winning the Serie A title."

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"Have I dubbed the Prophet Taylor? He’s shown tactical intelligence and an eye for goal. In midfield, right now, he’s one of the technical leaders, and he has a pretty good left foot too."

"Nuno Tavares is a top player; his injury was a heavy blow. He could play anywhere in Europe. He has physical qualities that are essential in today’s football and, given the way he plays, he is irreplaceable."

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"Will the fans return to the stadium? I don’t think so, partly out of superstition and partly because they still don’t see eye to eye with president Lotito. I hope it all gets resolved; Lazio deserve a full stadium."