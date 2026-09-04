All eyes turn, on Friday evening, to the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, which hosts the clash between Real Madrid and Betis amid mixed emotions bringing together the Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho and the Merengues.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the ground, which Betis have used since last season while maintenance works continue at their Benito Villamarin home, holds the finest memories for the Portuguese. It was here that his legend began, with his first European title at Porto in 2003.

Real, by contrast, hold mixed memories of the same venue. They lifted the Copa del Rey there in 2023, yet also lost their most recent final on the pitch, against Barcelona in April last year.

Benfica had given Mourinho a few months in charge before he found success with Uniao Leiria. Then Porto came calling in January 2022.

Rebuilding the side, the Portuguese leaned on a group of prominent stars: Ricardo Carvalho, Costinha, Deco, Alenichev, Postiga and Jorge Costa. He began crafting his coaching history by winning the UEFA Cup on 21 May 2003.

That triumph came after Porto beat Celtic Glasgow 3-2 following two periods of extra time. It marked the start of a legendary career that quickly grew in 2004, when he steered the Portuguese club to the Champions League title at Monaco's expense in the final.

"I remember that match at La Cartuja as the most thrilling of my life", Mourinho said earlier. Now the Portuguese returns to coach at the Seville stadium 23 years on, this time in a clash between Real Madrid and Betis in the Spanish league.

Those special memories came flooding back for Mourinho as he looked at the renovated stands, the athletics track now stripped away.

The Benito Villamarin staged another thrilling European clash for Mourinho against Betis during his time as Chelsea manager. Many rate it the most immortal victory in the Andalusian side's only Champions League campaign to date, a competition they return to this season.

Dani scored the only goal of the match to stun the powerful side owned by the Russian Roman Abramovich under the Portuguese in 2005. The final read 1-0.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, hold conflicting records at La Cartuja. They were crowned Copa del Rey winners there after beating Osasuna 2-1 on 7 May 2023, thanks to a brace from the Brazilian Rodrygo. Yet they tasted the bitterness of defeat in the other final on 23 April last year, going down 3-2 to Barcelona after two periods of extra time, with a decisive goal from Jules Kounde.

More pain followed in the Spanish league at La Cartuja last year. Bellerin breached their net with a fatal goal in stoppage time to leave the match 1-1, cancelling out the goal Vinicius had put them ahead with a quarter of an hour in.

The Merengues have not known the taste of victory over Betis at their stadium since 28 August 2021, more than five years ago, when Carvajal's goal settled the clash 1-0 at the Benito Villamarin. The Andalusian venue has since witnessed three draws and a Betis win.



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