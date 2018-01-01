Henry Onyekuru's brace lifts Galatasaray vs. Sivasspor

The highflying winger was at the double to outshine Robinho and his team in a Sunday's encounter

Henry Onyekuru scored a match-winning double for Galatasaray as the Turkish champions defeated Sivasspor 4-2 on Sunday.

Robinho's early opener was levelled by Eren Derdiyok from the spot before Algeria winger Sofiane Feghouli gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the game, on the half-hour mark.

The Brazil striker then ensured his side went into the break on level terms, scoring in the 41st minute.

Onyekuru's goals in the 51st and 69th minutes ensured the Fatih Terim's men emerged victoriously and ended the year in the fifth position, with 29 points from 17 Turkish top-flight games.

The Everton loanee has now scored six goals in 15 league games and will hope to get even better as the second half of the 2018-19 campaign commence next year.