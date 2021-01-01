Henry Onyekuru: Monaco outcast returns to Galatasaray on loan

The Super Eagles forward will spend the second half of the 2020-21 campaign in familiar surroundings at the Turk Telekom Stadium

AS outcast Henry Onyekuru has returned to on a six-month loan that elapses at the end of the season, with an option to buy.

🤝 Henry Onyekuru ve kulübü AS Monaco ile oyuncunun 2020-2021 sezonu için geçici transferi konusunda anlaşmaya varılmıştır. pic.twitter.com/FaCn7IwPGG — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) January 25, 2021

Thanks to his awe-inspiring performance for Eupen where he finished the 2016-17 Belgian First Division A season as joint top-scorer with 22 goals, the winger was signed for for a fee worth £7 million.

Nevertheless, he was sent to owing to his failure to get a work permit which would have seen him realise his ambition of playing in the Premier League.

After completing spells in and Galatasaray - where he won the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig title, he was sold permanently to giants Monaco. There he had struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II and has been restricted to just four league games for Niko Kovac’s side.

He will now hope to rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings, with Gala president Mustafa Cengiz delighted to see ‘the son of the house’ retrace his steps after a tortuous period in .

"Someone said something, you know, the son of the hand, the son of the house. I swear to God, I think Onyekuru is the son of the house,” Cengiz told the club website.

“For the third time, he insisted on asking for us thanks to Onyekuru, even though there were many teams who wanted him and it cost a lot to the club he came from.

“He didn't even look back on offers from other teams in or abroad. We thank him very much for his feelings of belonging and loyalty in this context. It's a stance. He didn't prefer money. He preferred his love."

For the 23-year-old, he is hoping to stay for a longer period with the 22-time Turkish league kings, while owing to give his all.

"First of all, I am very happy to be here again. I want to have a season where we can achieve the goals of the club, with plenty of goals and make everyone proud,” said the Super Eagle.

“I'm hoping to stay here longer. I spoke to our president, vice president and technical director, and they expressed their confidence in me. As always, I'm willing to give 100 percent.

“As I said before, my goal is to achieve more success with the club, win more trophies and make our fans proud. Hopefully, we will win both the league and the Turkish Cup."

🌪 Onyekuru, 7️⃣ numaralı formayı giyecek. pic.twitter.com/UA0vAFZOAl — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) January 25, 2021

He will wear jersey no. 7 in Fatih Terim’s squad and could be in line to make his debut on Friday against Gaziantep FK.