Henry left in awe: Yamal reveals the secret of his exceptional dribbling and declares Barcelona's ambition

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Barcelona star Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight in his side's away win over Galatasaray (4-1) on Tuesday, in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Yamal didn't get on the scoresheet. He did, however, create two goals within three minutes at the start of the second half, another reminder of just how good this teenager already is.

That display in Istanbul impressed French legend Thierry Henry, who praised the young Spaniard, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Speaking to Yamal on "CBS", Henry said: "Congratulations again on everything you're achieving. What you're doing is incredible, and honestly I don't know what more I can say," before asking him how he pulled off the rabona trick, through which he managed to create space for himself and get past the Galatasaray defender in the build-up to the third goal, scored by Anthony Gordon.









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Henry didn't just admire the trick itself. He went further, picking apart how Yamal read his opponent's movements and chose the right solution to beat him, and that opened the door for the Spaniard to explain what prompted the move.

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Yamal explained his thinking: "I've noticed recently that defenders tend to throw themselves to the ground whenever I reach the byline, which made me think about using a different trick to overcome that defensive approach."

The timing felt right, he said, he liked the idea, and most importantly it worked. He always tries to rely on dribbles and feints to create space and beat defenders.

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On Barcelona's chances of winning the treble this season, consisting of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, Yamal didn't hesitate.

Yamal said: "Of course, that's what we always aim for. We are Barcelona, and for me, we are the best team in the world."

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There was a lighter moment too. Former Manchester City player Micah Richards asked studio presenter Kate to tell Yamal he would be coming next week to watch him, and that he would be at the match with him, which prompted the Spaniard to ask whether he meant the Clasico against Real Madrid.

Richards clarified that he meant Barcelona's trip to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, in the Champions League. Yamal replied with a smile: "All right, see you later, my friend."

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Asked about the dribble again in the mixed zone after the match, Yamal said: "How do I describe that dribble? I don't know. I'd say it was something like a rabona dribble. What matters is that it allowed the decisive pass to Gordon. It was effective. We knew it was an extremely difficult ground, one of the hardest places to play. We were talking about that in the dressing room, about their pressing and their shouting. We're very happy with this win. They are a top-class team."



