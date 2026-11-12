Henry: “It hurts me to see Juventus in the situation they’re in now”

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Thierry Henry reflects on his brief spell at Juventus and discusses the club’s current form.

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The former France and Arsenal star, now a pundit, recalls his brief spell at Juventus in the second half of the 1998-99 season on the Kampo podcast: "I had the number 6? What did you expect me to do? It was half of 12, that's why! In the end, it suited me because I played as a wing-back. That's when I started losing my hair, by the way! Was my time at Juventus a failure? No, absolutely not. I wouldn't say that for a moment! As I often say, however you look at it, you learn."

He continued, according to the translation published by Tuttosport: "When I arrived, Tacchinardi, Iuliano, Peruzzi, Di Livio, Conte, Ciro Ferrara, Pessotto and Birindelli were there. Those lads… I really liked Juventus. I knew Zizou, Edgar Davids and Fonseca. Alex had suffered a cruciate ligament tear when I arrived. And then there was Inzaghi..."

On Juventus' current situation, he said: "It hurts me to see Juve in the situation they find themselves in now, but they're an extraordinary club".