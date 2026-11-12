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Thierry Henry 2025Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Henry: “It hurts me to see Juventus in the situation they’re in now”

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Thierry Henry reflects on his brief spell at Juventus and discusses the club’s current form.

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The former France and Arsenal star, now a pundit, recalls his brief spell at Juventus in the second half of the 1998-99 season on the Kampo podcast: "I had the number 6? What did you expect me to do? It was half of 12, that's why! In the end, it suited me because I played as a wing-back. That's when I started losing my hair, by the way! Was my time at Juventus a failure? No, absolutely not. I wouldn't say that for a moment! As I often say, however you look at it, you learn."

He continued, according to the translation published by Tuttosport: "When I arrived, Tacchinardi, Iuliano, Peruzzi, Di Livio, Conte, Ciro Ferrara, Pessotto and Birindelli were there. Those lads… I really liked Juventus. I knew Zizou, Edgar Davids and Fonseca. Alex had suffered a cruciate ligament tear when I arrived. And then there was Inzaghi..."

On Juventus' current situation, he said: "It hurts me to see Juve in the situation they find themselves in now, but they're an extraordinary club".

Written byGianluca Minchiotti

calciomercato.com

Caporedattore di calciomercato.com dal 2010, laureato in Scienze politiche e iscritto all'Ordine dei giornalisti dal 2006. Pavese di origine e di residenza, pendolare verso Milano da oltre 20 anni. Ho imparato a leggere sfogliando i quotidiani che comprava mio padre, sportivi e non, e mi sono innamorato del calcio grazie alla Nazionale campione del Mondo nel 1982 e alla Juventus di Platini. Amo l'adrenalina della breaking news, la partita 'live' (ho iniziato a fare le dirette testuali con il Televideo Rai, fino a calciomercato.com) e i pezzi di approfondimento e opinione, in particolare sulla Juventus. 
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