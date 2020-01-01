Henriette Akaba debuts, Nagede Cisse scores as Minsk thrash ABFF U19

The Cameroonian made her first appearance as the Ivorian powered the team to a victory in a warm-up tie on Wednesday

Henriette Akaba made her debut for Minsk as Nagede Cisse was on target in their 3-0 triumph over ABFF U19 in an all Belarusian Women's Premier League friendly on Wednesday evening.

Akaba signed for Minsk to fill the void of departing duo of Chioma Wogu and Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva this week and was handed her first appearance against local rivals in a warm-up game.

With a two weeks break in Belarus, the Belarusian champions decided to square up against ABFF U19 just a week after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to the same league opponents in Minsk.

In the build-up to Sunday's league resumption, Volodymyr Reva's team secured a morale-boosting result with a 3-0 win thanks to Tamila Khimich's brace and Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse strike.

Khimich opened the scoring in the first half against ABFF before Cisse doubled the advantage before the half time break and the Ukrainian midfielder bagged her brace to wrap up the victory.

Cisse, who had only managed a goal in 14 outings this season, has now scored twice and featured for the duration along with 's Alvine Njolle and debutant Akaba, who impressed for Minsk.

With hopes of retaining the league diadem fading, Minsk will be eager to build on their latest victory to challenge Dinamo-BSUPC for the Women's Cup title on August 30.

Before then, they will have to avoid a further slip up against Dnepr Mogilev on Sunday as they trail leaders Dinamo by nine points after 14 matches this season.