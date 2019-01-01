Henderson: Liverpool can be much better and must improve quickly

The Reds skipper is looking for a positive response to be offered to a draw with Leicester which saw Jurgen Klopp's side drop two priceless points

Jordan Henderson acknowledges that Liverpool can “play much better” than they did against Leicester and is looking for them to improve and “bounce back quickly”.

The Reds headed into a meeting with the Foxes on Wednesday aware that victory would send them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

A perfect start was made in the snow at Anfield, with Sadio Mane opening the scoring inside three minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to build on that effort, though, and saw Harry Maguire restore parity shortly before half-time.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw on home soil, the Reds’ lead over Manchester City stands at only five points.

Henderson admits there is a sense of frustration at being unable to collect a 20th win of the season but is looking for a positive response to be offered against West Ham on Monday, telling the club’s official website: “Of course, we’ll be a little bit disappointed because we wanted the three points, but Leicester are a good side.

“They made it difficult so I suppose we’ve got to take the point, move on quickly and improve for the next game.

“We started well, which we wanted to, got a good goal and then we just couldn’t keep the momentum going after that.

“We couldn’t find the second goal and, obviously, then just before half-time, [we’re] disappointed to concede the set-piece.

“So, of course, it’s disappointing from that side but we still had plenty of time to find the second goal, but just couldn’t manage to get the ball over the line and create enough chances to do that. We know we can play much better and we need to improve in the next game.

“We need to bounce back quickly. We’ve got another few days to recover and then prepare for the West Ham game so we need to be ready because it’s another tough game in the Premier League.”

While Liverpool had been hoping to enjoy a more dominant standing at the summit, Henderson insists that nobody on the red half of Merseyside is reading too much into title talk at this stage of the season.

He added, with there still 14 games to come: “[There’s] Still a long way to go and like we’ve said all along, we’ll take it game by game.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t get the three points, but we take one, we move on and try to be better in the next game.”