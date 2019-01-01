‘Henderson isn’t Gerrard but the force is with Liverpool skipper’ – Redknapp expecting title triumph

The former Reds midfielder has paid tribute to the important role being played by a key man who does not always dominate the headlines at Anfield

Jordan Henderson may not be Steven Gerrard but “the force is with ” and their captain, says Jamie Redknapp, with the Premier League title expected to head to Anfield in 2020.

The Reds took another sizeable step towards landing a first top-flight crown in 30 years when sealing a 3-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City.

A clinical performance at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp’s side soak up pressure and rip apart the Blues’ makeshift defensive unit on the counter.

Liverpool are now eight points clear at the summit, and nine ahead of City, with top spot theirs to lose.

It could be that Henderson, who lifted the trophy back in June, gets his hands on the most prestigious prize in English football come the end of the current campaign.

Redknapp feels that would be just reward for a man who does not always dominate the headlines but one who has fared admirably since stepping into the shoes of a legend on Merseyside.

The former Reds midfielder told the Daily Mail of a player that always does what is asked of him: “It feels as if the force is with Liverpool, and the player I am most pleased for is their captain, Jordan Henderson.

“The third goal killed Sunday's contest and it was a sublime cross from the 29-year-old midfielder, making his 250th Premier League appearance for the Reds, that set it up.

“ ’s Claudio Bravo did not know whether to come or go. In the end, City’s stand-in goalkeeper wound up under Henderson’s cross, and Sadio Mane applied the finishing touch with his head. Job done.

“Henderson made that ball look easy, and it came two weeks after he scored a vital equaliser in their 2-1 win over .

“The midfielder was always going to have difficulty in winning everyone over, because he is not Steven Gerrard. But Liverpool’s current skipper, who led them to victory in the Champions League last season, is performing brilliantly for his team. He answers every question asked of him.

“With the way Jurgen Klopp sets up his side, Liverpool cannot afford to have any passengers in their midfield. They cannot have a luxury player in there because then it wouldn’t work.

“But every man in the centre of that pitch pulled his weight on Sunday, Henderson included. His work ethic was outstanding. Not for the first time, he stood up and did his job, taking his club a step closer to their first title for 30 years.

“It is Liverpool’s to lose.”

The Reds will not be in domestic action again until November 23, as they hit the international break, with Henderson and Co about to switch their focus from club matters to efforts with their respective countries.