Hell awaits Barcelona at the Metropolitano: how did the alliance against Real Madrid collapse?

Barcelona head to Atletico Madrid today, Sunday, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium for a heavyweight clash with the top of La Liga at stake.

Alfredo Martinez, writer at the Catalan newspaper "Sport", assessed the atmosphere awaiting the visitors. He argued the trip carries real tension, given how the relationship between the two clubs and their fans has soured of late.

Martinez flagged up Barcelona's first visit to Julian Alvarez's side since the player's turbulent summer. The friction between the Rojiblancos and the Argentine international has cooled, he explained, after Alvarez returned to regular action and publicly apologised for his comments.

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The wound has not fully closed, he added, but it may yet heal, something that looked impossible as the crisis unfolded. For Barcelona, though, it is a different story. They will walk into a plainly hostile reception from Atletico's supporters.

Tensions and flashpoints between the two fanbases have built up recently, the writer pointed out, starting with Antoine Griezmann and his famous decision to join Barcelona, followed by the agreement to pay an extra 15 million euros to keep the matter out of the courts. Relations between the clubs chilled from there.

As Martinez put it, "two teams and sets of fans who historically had a friendly and even close relationship have become fierce rivals, almost irreconcilable enemies." Atletico, he added, have come on enormously. Their budget sits well below the two giants, Real and Barca, yet they always stay on their heels and pounce at the slightest slip to snatch a title, in the league or the Copa del Rey.

"Everyone contacts players of other clubs"

The writer insisted that "the stubborn truth, in spite of those who reject it, is that all clubs contact players of other clubs, whether Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or others."

He pointed to last season's episode with Athletic Bilbao and Nico Williams. The player's agent, Felix Tainta, admitted a few days ago, in a relaxed setting where truths come out, that Williams fancied a move to Barcelona, or at least wanted to hear the tempting offers landing from several major European clubs.

Barcelona, Martinez noted, were fined just 602 euros over the alleged breach of speaking with Fernando Hidalgo, Julian Alvarez's former agent, while the player still had more than six months left on his contract with his current side.

The Blaugrana face a venomous atmosphere this evening, the writer stressed, now that the race between the two sides for titles and European places has intensified and the ill-feeling between the fans has grown sharply. Their common enemy and biggest rival used to be Real Madrid.

Martinez signed off by insisting that "nothing should frighten Barcelona under Hansi Flick, and with players such as Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, capable of winning on very difficult grounds and proving that the team possesses sufficient character."