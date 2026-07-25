Egypt international defender Ahmed Hegazi called time on his playing career on Saturday at the age of 35, drawing the curtain on more than a decade and a half at club and international level. Attention now turns to a potential move into the administrative staff of Saudi club NEOM.

Hegazi wrote on his official Facebook account: "Today I announce my retirement from football as a player, but not the retirement of my passion and love for it. Thank you, football, for every moment, every challenge, every lesson, and every memory you created with me. My journey on the pitch has ended, but my journey with football continues with the same passion, ambition and determination."

NEOM confirmed the end of their contractual relationship with Hegazi last May after two seasons in the sky-blue shirt. He had joined from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024 and became one of the side's most prominent players during their charge towards promotion to the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Press reports suggest the club's management are keen to tap into the veteran defender's expertise within the administrative and technical set-up. The aim is to draw on his extensive career and his leadership influence inside the dressing room.

An illustrious career

What a career it was. Hegazi turned out for Al-Ahly and Ismaily in Egypt, Fiorentina and Perugia in Italy, and West Bromwich Albion in England, along with Al-Ittihad of Jeddah and NEOM in Saudi Arabia. His defensive nous and on-field leadership marked him out as one of the most prominent Egyptian defenders of his generation.