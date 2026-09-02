Nick Woltemade joined Juventus from Newcastle United on loan on Deadline Day. Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann would have preferred to see the striker return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

"I would have stayed in Newcastle. I would have preferred to see him move to BVB. I don't really like the transfer," he said on Sky , admitting he had been "surprised" when he had "read" about the move to Turin.

Hamann added: "I think he would have suited Dortmund. In Italy, Milan have been where the action is in recent years. Juventus are not playing in the Champions League. But in terms of quality, it is quite a good team."

According to Sky , BVB did explore a move for Woltemade, who is temporarily turning his back on Newcastle again after just one year following his €75 million move from VfB Stuttgart. In the end, the Black and Yellows loaned Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal.

Antonio Di Salvo, his former Germany Under-21 coach, took a more positive view of the Woltemade deal, for which no option to buy was agreed and whose loan fee is said to be between €4 million and €5 million.

Di Salvo said: "He is now going to a new club and has every opportunity to present himself, to show what he can do. Juventus are still a top club, even if they have not qualified for the Champions League now - a very high level."